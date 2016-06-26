About this product

¡Hijole! Fungal Remedy Is One of Our #1 SELLING PRODUCTS! ¡Hijole! means overwhelming! As a Chicana, growing up we would hear this word quite often, when something/someone was overwhelming! Which lead us to creating an oil, that would kill bad Odor/Itch caused by bacteria, that can be quite overwhelming. Get ready for healthy feet.



AVAILABLE IN FULL SPECTRUM OR CBD-ONLY



We nurture each plant from seed to sale. The process begins on our US family farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, we test it to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.