Blue Dream 28g Bag - Ole' 4 Fingers

by Ole'4 Fingers
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Ole’4 Fingers is a flower product representing a premium sun-grown line meticulously cultivated using strict techniques under the California sun. Our flower is harvested and packaged weekly, ensuring freshness and potency. The cultivation process only uses California Sunlight for the entire grow facility.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

Ole'4 Fingers
The ’60s left a big impression on our cannabis culture. Peace, Love, and let’s get high. Cannabis has changed a lot since then, but the culture of peace and love doesn’t have to leave. Ole’4 was a nod to the days before scales when weed was shared and measured by lids and fingers. Ole’4 products are a vehicle to put you in vacation mode wherever you may be. Everyone should have access to cannabis and the well-being it provides. Ole’4 is our answer to that. Ole’4 consists of premium outdoor flower grown under the California Sun using strict techniques. Because it comes directly from our farm powered by natural California light, the savings are passed on to you. Ole’4 stands out from the crowd for being a reasonably priced, potent, fresh flower full of terpenes and flavor. Don’t sacrifice your experience when on a budget. Ole’4 concentrates and gummies, made with cannabis directly from our farm, deliver potent, flavorful products, making things groovy again.

License(s)

  • CA, US: #C12-0000373-LIC
