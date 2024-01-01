The ’60s left a big impression on our cannabis culture. Peace, Love, and let’s get high. Cannabis has changed a lot since then, but the culture of peace and love doesn’t have to leave. Ole’4 was a nod to the days before scales when weed was shared and measured by lids and fingers. Ole’4 products are a vehicle to put you in vacation mode wherever you may be. Everyone should have access to cannabis and the well-being it provides. Ole’4 is our answer to that. Ole’4 consists of premium outdoor flower grown under the California Sun using strict techniques. Because it comes directly from our farm powered by natural California light, the savings are passed on to you. Ole’4 stands out from the crowd for being a reasonably priced, potent, fresh flower full of terpenes and flavor. Don’t sacrifice your experience when on a budget. Ole’4 concentrates and gummies, made with cannabis directly from our farm, deliver potent, flavorful products, making things groovy again.

