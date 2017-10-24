Grape Ape 1g Distillate Cart - Ole' 4 Fingers

by Ole'4 Fingers
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Experience the pinnacle of vaping with Ole’4 Fingers Vapes, meticulously crafted from premium biomass cultivated exclusively on our farms. Never outsourced, each vape cartridge boasts high potency and is infused only with organic terpenes, ensuring a pure and authentic flavor profile. Designed to be budget-friendly without compromising quality, our vapes are available in various strains, including sativa, indica, and hybrid options. Whether seeking an uplifting sativa, a relaxing indica, or a balanced hybrid, Ole’4 Fingers Vapes delivers a consistent and satisfying vaping experience, ideal for novice and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

About this strain

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Ole'4 Fingers
The ’60s left a big impression on our cannabis culture. Peace, Love, and let’s get high. Cannabis has changed a lot since then, but the culture of peace and love doesn’t have to leave. Ole’4 was a nod to the days before scales when weed was shared and measured by lids and fingers. Ole’4 products are a vehicle to put you in vacation mode wherever you may be. Everyone should have access to cannabis and the well-being it provides. Ole’4 is our answer to that. Ole’4 consists of premium outdoor flower grown under the California Sun using strict techniques. Because it comes directly from our farm powered by natural California light, the savings are passed on to you. Ole’4 stands out from the crowd for being a reasonably priced, potent, fresh flower full of terpenes and flavor. Don’t sacrifice your experience when on a budget. Ole’4 concentrates and gummies, made with cannabis directly from our farm, deliver potent, flavorful products, making things groovy again.

  • CA, US: #C12-0000373-LIC
