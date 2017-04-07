Strawberry 100mg 10 Pack Gummies - Ole' 4 Fingers

by Ole'4 Fingers
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy the luscious, ripe flavor of Ole’4 Fingers Strawberry Gummies. These gummies are infused with the essence of fresh strawberries, providing a delicious and sweet treat with carefully measured doses of high-quality cannabis extracts.

About this strain

Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.

About this brand

Ole'4 Fingers
The ’60s left a big impression on our cannabis culture. Peace, Love, and let’s get high. Cannabis has changed a lot since then, but the culture of peace and love doesn’t have to leave. Ole’4 was a nod to the days before scales when weed was shared and measured by lids and fingers. Ole’4 products are a vehicle to put you in vacation mode wherever you may be. Everyone should have access to cannabis and the well-being it provides. Ole’4 is our answer to that. Ole’4 consists of premium outdoor flower grown under the California Sun using strict techniques. Because it comes directly from our farm powered by natural California light, the savings are passed on to you. Ole’4 stands out from the crowd for being a reasonably priced, potent, fresh flower full of terpenes and flavor. Don’t sacrifice your experience when on a budget. Ole’4 concentrates and gummies, made with cannabis directly from our farm, deliver potent, flavorful products, making things groovy again.

  • CA, US: #C12-0000373-LIC
