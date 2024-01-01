Tropical Punch 100mg 10 Pack Gummies - Ole' 4 Fingers

by Ole'4 Fingers
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Experience a burst of island flavors with Ole’4 Fingers Tropical Punch Gummies. Each gummy delivers a harmonious blend of tropical fruits, bringing a refreshing and exotic taste while offering precise doses of premium cannabis extracts.

Tropical Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Purple Punch. Tropical Punch is 23% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Punch effects include giggly, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder, and headaches. Bred by G13 Labs, Tropical Punch features flavors like tropical, apricot, and pear. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Tropical Punch is typically around $55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Ole'4 Fingers
The ’60s left a big impression on our cannabis culture. Peace, Love, and let’s get high. Cannabis has changed a lot since then, but the culture of peace and love doesn’t have to leave. Ole’4 was a nod to the days before scales when weed was shared and measured by lids and fingers. Ole’4 products are a vehicle to put you in vacation mode wherever you may be. Everyone should have access to cannabis and the well-being it provides. Ole’4 is our answer to that. Ole’4 consists of premium outdoor flower grown under the California Sun using strict techniques. Because it comes directly from our farm powered by natural California light, the savings are passed on to you. Ole’4 stands out from the crowd for being a reasonably priced, potent, fresh flower full of terpenes and flavor. Don’t sacrifice your experience when on a budget. Ole’4 concentrates and gummies, made with cannabis directly from our farm, deliver potent, flavorful products, making things groovy again.

  • CA, US: #C12-0000373-LIC
