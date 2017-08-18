Watermelon 100mg 8 Pack Live Resin Gummies - Ole' 4 Fingers

by Ole'4 Fingers
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Refresh your senses with the juicy and sweet flavor of Ole’4 Fingers Watermelon Gummies. These gummies provide a summer-fresh taste of watermelon in every bite, ensuring a delightful treat with precisely dosed cannabis content.

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

Ole'4 Fingers
The ’60s left a big impression on our cannabis culture. Peace, Love, and let’s get high. Cannabis has changed a lot since then, but the culture of peace and love doesn’t have to leave. Ole’4 was a nod to the days before scales when weed was shared and measured by lids and fingers. Ole’4 products are a vehicle to put you in vacation mode wherever you may be. Everyone should have access to cannabis and the well-being it provides. Ole’4 is our answer to that. Ole’4 consists of premium outdoor flower grown under the California Sun using strict techniques. Because it comes directly from our farm powered by natural California light, the savings are passed on to you. Ole’4 stands out from the crowd for being a reasonably priced, potent, fresh flower full of terpenes and flavor. Don’t sacrifice your experience when on a budget. Ole’4 concentrates and gummies, made with cannabis directly from our farm, deliver potent, flavorful products, making things groovy again.

  • CA, US: #C12-0000373-LIC
