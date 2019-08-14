About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de-waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
About this strain
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
38% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
