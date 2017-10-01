Blueberry Pie Wax 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Blueberry Pie effects
76 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
