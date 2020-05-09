Gorilla Glue Breath Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Gorilla Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!