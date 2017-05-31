Oleum Extracts
Grimace OG Honey Crystal 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Grimace OG effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
30% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
