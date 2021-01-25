About this product
Live Resin is for the living plant flavor connoisseurs. This full-bodied extract embodies the terpene profile of the live plant. Live Resin is extracted cold from fresh-frozen cannabis, harvested at the peak of potency. This extract delivers a taste equal to its strength. A delight to the senses and a joy to the mind.
About this strain
Jungle Punch #8 effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
16% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!