About this product
Live Resin is for the living plant flavor connoisseurs. This full-bodied extract embodies the terpene profile of the live plant. Live Resin is extracted cold from fresh-frozen cannabis, harvested at the peak of potency. This extract delivers a taste equal to its strength. A delight to the senses and a joy to the mind.
About this strain
Lemon G13 effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
100% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
100% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
