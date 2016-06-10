About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de-waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
About this strain
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
Mendo Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
349 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
