Orangutang Wax 1g

by Oleum Extracts
HybridTHC 24%CBD
Orangutang is a flavorful indica-dominant hybrid bred by Fireline Cannabis. It was created by crossing two heavily citrus-forward strains, Orange Crush and Citrus Sap, with two flavorful and potent cannabis mainstays, GG4 and Tangie. The flowers sprout light green buds that smell of oranges, grapefruit, earth, and gasoline. Its sour undertones give way to rapid physical relaxation and a euphoric headband sensation. Orangutang is a great option for people looking to boost their mood while attending to pain.   

 

10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
30% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
30% of people say it helps with nausea
