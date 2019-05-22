About this product
Rocks and Sauce delivers a unique flavor with a punch of potency. This aesthetically pleasing concentrate forms under high pressure in its native terpenes. The combination of THCa crystals and concentrated terpenes creates a sophisticated experience. The favorite extract of the Oleum team!
Peach Cobbler from Humboldt Seed Company came to life by crossing Apricot Papaya, Strawberry Banana, and Dream Queen, creating a unicorn strain produces a unique terpene profile. This peach-scented strain with a creamy vanilla taste is great for anyone looking to feel up and creative.
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
