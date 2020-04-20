Loading…
Logo for the brand Oleum Extracts

Oleum Extracts

Pink Runtz Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Pink Runtz effects

Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
17% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!