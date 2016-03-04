About this product
Live Resin is for the living plant flavor connoisseurs. This full-bodied extract embodies the terpene profile of the live plant. Live Resin is extracted cold from fresh-frozen cannabis, harvested at the peak of potency. This extract delivers a taste equal to its strength. A delight to the senses and a joy to the mind.
About this strain
Purple Headband is a 50/50 hybrid strain that combines the famous Headband with an unknown “purple” hybrid, resulting in dense pink and purple flowers covered in greenish trichomes. It often produces a strong fruity aroma with just a hint of gasoline, and a similar flavor with undertones of pine. The high has been likened to that of Headband: uplifting yet relaxing with a warm, fuzzy pressure that gradually creeps from your temples across your forehead.
Purple Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
48% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
