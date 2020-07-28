Oleum Extracts
Purple Kush Sugar Resin 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,622 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
