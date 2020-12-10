Loading…
Logo for the brand Oleum Extracts

Oleum Extracts

Slurricane Honey Crystal 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

Slurricane effects

Reported by real people like you
215 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
