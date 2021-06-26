About this product
Cryotek is a visually stunning extract distinguished by its purity. It is produced using an advanced, cryogenic filtration process, resulting in a glacially clear concentrate. Cryotek’s high cannabinoid content provides a powerful high with a crisp, cool flavor. Clear your mind and enjoy the clean, exhilarating experience of Cryotek.
About this strain
Strawberry Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
