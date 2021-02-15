About this product
Sugar Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sugar Cookies - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
66% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
