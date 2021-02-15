About this product
Sugar Cones are Oleum’s award winning, premium infused joint. They are filled with dry cured flower and blended with Oleum’s finest concentrate. The fusion of flower and extract produces a powerful sensation only found in a Sugar Cone. Relax with a Sugar Cone and let time unwind.
About this strain
Sugar Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sugar Cookies - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sugar Cookies effects
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
66% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
