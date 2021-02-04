About this product
510 thread CCELL
About this strain
Tahitian Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
8% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
8% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!