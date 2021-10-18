About this product
Honey Crystal is Oleum’s original product. This high cannabinoid, fully de-waxed concentrate sets the standard for quality at a fair value. Honey Crystal is a clean and consistent cannabis extract with a smooth, sweet taste. The myriad of rotating flavors will keep you hunting for your next favorite!
About this strain
Twizzler is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Twizzler - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Twizzler effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Arthritis
100% of people say it helps with arthritis
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
