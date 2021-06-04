Viper Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Viper. This strain is extremely potent and best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Smoking Viper Cookies produces instantaneous effects that lift your spirits and erase worry. You'll feel relaxed, blissful, and even a bit tingly in all the right places. In small doses, this strain is ideal after a long day when you want to unwind. In large doses, Viper Cookies may sedate you and leave you locked to your sofa. In terms of negative effects, some consumers say this strain may give you a serious case of cottonmouth, so plan on keeping water handy while you partake. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress, depression, and anxiety. Viper Cookies features a tasty flavor profile that is sweet, spicy, and fruity with herbal undertones. According to growers, this strain flowers into long buds with purple and green foliage and a crystal-like coating of trichomes. Viper Cookies was originally bred by Moxie 710. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.