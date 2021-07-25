About this product
Sugar Cones are Oleum’s award winning, premium infused joint. They are filled with dry cured flower and blended with Oleum’s finest concentrate. The fusion of flower and extract produces a powerful sensation only found in a Sugar Cone. Relax with a Sugar Cone and let time unwind.
White Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
