About this product
Rocks and Sauce delivers a unique flavor with a punch of potency. This aesthetically pleasing concentrate forms under high pressure in its native terpenes. The combination of THCa crystals and concentrated terpenes creates a sophisticated experience. The favorite extract of the Oleum team!
About this strain
Y Life is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Y Life. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Y Life effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
