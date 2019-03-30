About this strain
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
Lemon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
