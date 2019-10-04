We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.



Grease Monkey

Grown By Old Garden

585 mg Total Cannabinoids

491.4 mg THC & 6.5 mg CBD

7.3% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Limonene



Grease Monkey: Original Glue (AKA GG4) x Cookies and Cream (AKA Cookies n Cream, Starfighter x GSC). Smells like rubber cement mixed with basil sugar cookies. Great for night-time or deep relaxation. Bred by Exotic Genetix.



Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines

Suggested serving size: .01mL

(100 servings /container)

Activation time: up to 2 hours



For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.