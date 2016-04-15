OM Extracts
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.
Citrus Sap
545 mg Total Cannabinoids
465.1 mg THC & 3.1 mg CBD
7% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, α-Humulene, αBisabolol
Citrus Sap: GG4 x Tangie. Two famous breeders collaborated for a bright and citrusy yet heavy-hitting modern classic. Bred by Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics.
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Citrus Sap effects
134 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
