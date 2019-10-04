About this product
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Grease Monkey
Grown by Old Gold Gardens
63.7% Total Cannabinoids
56.2% THC & 0.5% CBD
4.8% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Linalool
Grease Monkey: Cookies & Cream x Mint Chocolate Chip. With GSC lineage on both sides, the Durban flavor and OG Kush effects are profound. Bred by Exotic Genetix.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
About this brand
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place