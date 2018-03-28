About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Donkey Butter
Grown By Old Gold Gardens
64.7% Total Cannabinoids
55.1% THC & 0.9% CBD
8.7% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, β-Farnasene
Donkey Butter: Grease Monkey (GG4 x Cookies and Cream) x Triple OG. Gassy aroma comes on strong, with light notes of mint and earth that any GG4 or GSC devotee will enjoy. Deeply soothing to the body and mind, ideal for someone looking to be sedated. Bred by Exotic Gentix.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Donkey Butter
Grown By Old Gold Gardens
64.7% Total Cannabinoids
55.1% THC & 0.9% CBD
8.7% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, β-Farnasene
Donkey Butter: Grease Monkey (GG4 x Cookies and Cream) x Triple OG. Gassy aroma comes on strong, with light notes of mint and earth that any GG4 or GSC devotee will enjoy. Deeply soothing to the body and mind, ideal for someone looking to be sedated. Bred by Exotic Gentix.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Donkey Butter is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grease Monkey with Triple OG. This strain provides sedating effects that weigh heavily on the limbs and mind. Donkey butter is pungent with fuel-forward and earthy aromas. Growers say Donkey butter is a heavy resin producer and has dark buds with deep green colors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for the physical and mental dulness that relieves chronic stress, pain and everyday troubles.
Donkey Butter effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OM Extracts
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful.
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place