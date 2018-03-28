OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.



Donkey Butter

Grown By Old Gold Gardens

64.7% Total Cannabinoids

55.1% THC & 0.9% CBD

8.7% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, β-Farnasene



Donkey Butter: Grease Monkey (GG4 x Cookies and Cream) x Triple OG. Gassy aroma comes on strong, with light notes of mint and earth that any GG4 or GSC devotee will enjoy. Deeply soothing to the body and mind, ideal for someone looking to be sedated. Bred by Exotic Gentix.



Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.