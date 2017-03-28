OM Extracts
About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Acapulco Gold 1:1
65.3% Total Cannabinoids
29.0% THC & 28.1% CBD
2.7% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Guaiol
Acapulco Gold CBD: We mixed Acapulco Gold with Sour Space Candy for this healing CBD:THC blend. Acapulco Gold is a famous landrace “sativa” from Mexico with a unique toffee aroma and a sweet, spicy flavor.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Acapulco Gold effects
Reported by real people like you
453 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
