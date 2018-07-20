About this product
Tropical Cookies & Cream
55% Total Cannabinoids
44.8% THC & 1.2% CBD
9.1% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Ocimene, α-Humulene, Limonene
Tropical Cookies & Cream: Hawaiian mixed with Cookies and Cream (Starfighter x GSC). Sugar-sweet flavors and a minty-citrus aroma.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Hawaiian is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide happy and creative thoughts. This strain features an aroma that will remind you of tropical fruits. Hawaiian pairs well with relaxing at the end of a long day, or simply being at the beach. Growers say this strain produces light green buds. Medical marijuana patients choose Hawaiian to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder and muscle spasms.
Hawaiian effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place