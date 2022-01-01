All natural sublingual oil formulated for sleep. Combines hemp-derived CBD with Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (MCT) for fast effects and a neutral taste.



1000 mg of CBD

30 mg of Melatonin

Ingredients: Medium chain triglycerides (MCT), cannabidiol (CBD), melatonin, with extract from hops (flower) and passionflower, blended terpenes, natural spearmint flavor.



Relaxation without the risk of dependency.



- Supports your natural sleep cycles.

- Wake up feeling refreshed and alert.

- Non-psychoactive.

- All Natural Ingredients

- Hemp-Derived CBD

- No Odor

- No Pesticides

- Lab Tested

- Sustainable Farming Practices

- Supports Local USA Farmers



Relax Sublingual CBD Oil

Relax Sublingual Oil is an all natural sublingual tincture formulated for sleep using hemp-derived CBD. It helps you get a great sleep every night by targeting all three key phases: relaxation before sleep, falling asleep and staying asleep.



Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil (MCT)

MCT is converted into ketones, which are immediately used as fuel for your brain. This helps your body burn fat while you sleep allowing you to think faster and more clearly the next morning



Cannabidiol (CBD)

CBD has the ability to reduce anxiety, which can be helpful in reducing sleep difficulties and improving sleep quality. CBD may increase overall sleep amounts, and improve insomnia, according to research. CBD has been shown to reduce insomnia in people who suffer from chronic pain.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.