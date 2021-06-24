About this product

Approximately 25 gummies per container at 30 MG of CBD and 2 MG of melatonin per gummy. Perfect treat to wrap up a long day and relax. Blue Razz Rings contain 750 MG of sun grown organically and third party lab tested CBD. Peac CBD Blue Razz gummies cause deep relaxation and help with an amazing night of sleep. Enjoy the sweet taste of blueberries paired with the sharp tanginess of raspberries.



Suggested Use:

Take 1-2 gummies per day, preferably at evening time. Repeat as needed but please note, it is very uncommon for someone to exceed 4 gummies in a 24 hour period.