About this product
Approximately 25 gummies per container at 30 MG of CBD and 2 MG of melatonin per gummy. Perfect treat to wrap up a long day and relax. Blue Razz Rings contain 750 MG of sun grown organically and third party lab tested CBD. Peac CBD Blue Razz gummies cause deep relaxation and help with an amazing night of sleep. Enjoy the sweet taste of blueberries paired with the sharp tanginess of raspberries.
Suggested Use:
Take 1-2 gummies per day, preferably at evening time. Repeat as needed but please note, it is very uncommon for someone to exceed 4 gummies in a 24 hour period.
Suggested Use:
Take 1-2 gummies per day, preferably at evening time. Repeat as needed but please note, it is very uncommon for someone to exceed 4 gummies in a 24 hour period.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OMID Holdings Inc.
OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts as well as other herbal ingredients. The company objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods.