The Naturally Peaked 510 battery is a great product for oil / e-liquid vapers. The Naturally Peaked Vape Pen features a 350mah capacity. Simply screw on your cartridge and inhale to activate. The Naturally Peaked Vape Pen is designed for the beginner who is looking into vape products and wants something affordable, discreet and simple-to-use. This battery is one of the most slim batteries on the market. Perfect for pre-filled cartridges.



Instructions: Simply screw your cartridge onto the Naturally Peaked battery, and inhale to activate and a light will indicate that it is working.