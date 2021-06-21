About this product

High Strength Natural Skin Therapy / Moisturizing Pain Relief

Like all of our products, we pride ourselves on the quality and value of our all-natural and organic full-spectrum products*- they are truly second to none. As a base, we use a raw hemp extract which is sourced domestically in Colorado (from organic-certified hemp farms) we have created a potent, effective product that focuses on dry and painful areas.



Directions for use: PUT IT WHERE IT HURTS



Apply to clean, dry skin multiple times daily as needed and rub in completely.

Dispense onto fingertips and smooth over clean skin.

**For External Use Only**

Benefits:



Reduces Pain

Inflammation

Acne

Signs of aging

Available in one size and high strength: 3 FL OZ (90mL)



1500mg of Full-Spectrum CBD per 3 Fl Oz lotion tube

Dispensing Type: Lotion tube. This product can be conveniently carried and discreetly applied, providing focused relief whenever necessary*.

Ingredients:



Premium Hydrating Base

Organic Raw Hemp Extract

Natural Fragrances (Frankincense, Lavender & Lemon Grass Essential Oils)