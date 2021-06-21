About this product
High Strength Natural Skin Therapy / Moisturizing Pain Relief
Like all of our products, we pride ourselves on the quality and value of our all-natural and organic full-spectrum products*- they are truly second to none. As a base, we use a raw hemp extract which is sourced domestically in Colorado (from organic-certified hemp farms) we have created a potent, effective product that focuses on dry and painful areas.
Directions for use: PUT IT WHERE IT HURTS
Apply to clean, dry skin multiple times daily as needed and rub in completely.
Dispense onto fingertips and smooth over clean skin.
**For External Use Only**
Benefits:
Reduces Pain
Inflammation
Acne
Signs of aging
Available in one size and high strength: 3 FL OZ (90mL)
1500mg of Full-Spectrum CBD per 3 Fl Oz lotion tube
Dispensing Type: Lotion tube. This product can be conveniently carried and discreetly applied, providing focused relief whenever necessary*.
Ingredients:
Premium Hydrating Base
Organic Raw Hemp Extract
Natural Fragrances (Frankincense, Lavender & Lemon Grass Essential Oils)
Like all of our products, we pride ourselves on the quality and value of our all-natural and organic full-spectrum products*- they are truly second to none. As a base, we use a raw hemp extract which is sourced domestically in Colorado (from organic-certified hemp farms) we have created a potent, effective product that focuses on dry and painful areas.
Directions for use: PUT IT WHERE IT HURTS
Apply to clean, dry skin multiple times daily as needed and rub in completely.
Dispense onto fingertips and smooth over clean skin.
**For External Use Only**
Benefits:
Reduces Pain
Inflammation
Acne
Signs of aging
Available in one size and high strength: 3 FL OZ (90mL)
1500mg of Full-Spectrum CBD per 3 Fl Oz lotion tube
Dispensing Type: Lotion tube. This product can be conveniently carried and discreetly applied, providing focused relief whenever necessary*.
Ingredients:
Premium Hydrating Base
Organic Raw Hemp Extract
Natural Fragrances (Frankincense, Lavender & Lemon Grass Essential Oils)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OMID Holdings Inc.
OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts as well as other herbal ingredients. The company objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods.