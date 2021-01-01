About this product

Replenish your body and soul with our unique formulation that helps clear even the most frustrating of days from your mind. This is a mind-unwinding, CBD Bath Bomb that's designed to help you calm down and relax. Naturally Peaked CBD Bath Bombs were created to not only relax the body but to also help improve your well being. With Naturally Peaked you are getting a product that is made to help assist in the relief of even the toughest day's frustrations. We all know the wonders a hot, soothing bath can have on stress, and exercise-related soreness, so why not supplement with some of the USA's finest quality hemp extract?