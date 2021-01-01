Loading…
Logo for the brand One Love CBD

One Love CBD

500mg Broad Spectrum Tincture (unflavored)

About this product

500mg "Broad Spectrum" CBD tincture Unflavored
Good for Humans & Your PETS!!!

Ingredients:
PCR Hemp Oil & MCT OIL
*Contains 0.00% THC (Unflavored)
*Good for Humans & Animals too!
*Certificate of "Health and Free Sale" guaranteeing 0.00% THC from the state of Colorado on ALL our broad spectrum products. Made from our partners Folium Biosciences in Colorado.
• Non-Detectable THC (Laboratory Results 0.0% Max THC) Phytocannabinoid CBD Oil

Folium Biosciences passed the CDPHE’s inspection with a perfect score. We have also obtained through subsidiaries and ancillary companies:

• GMP Certification• GPP Certification• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) licensing• EU Pharmaceutical Manufacturing licensing• Kosher and Halal certification• ISO Certified Clean Rooms for processing and R&D development

We strive to reach the standards of FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturers.
#broadspectrumcbd
#notallhempiscreatedequal
#truthinhemp
#yourgatewaytobetterhealth
#onelovecbdisbetter
#onelovecbd
