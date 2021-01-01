About this product

500mg "Broad Spectrum" CBD tincture Unflavored

Good for Humans & Your PETS!!!



Ingredients:

PCR Hemp Oil & MCT OIL

*Contains 0.00% THC (Unflavored)

*Good for Humans & Animals too!

*Certificate of "Health and Free Sale" guaranteeing 0.00% THC from the state of Colorado on ALL our broad spectrum products. Made from our partners Folium Biosciences in Colorado.

• Non-Detectable THC (Laboratory Results 0.0% Max THC) Phytocannabinoid CBD Oil



Folium Biosciences passed the CDPHE’s inspection with a perfect score. We have also obtained through subsidiaries and ancillary companies:



• GMP Certification• GPP Certification• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) licensing• EU Pharmaceutical Manufacturing licensing• Kosher and Halal certification• ISO Certified Clean Rooms for processing and R&D development



We strive to reach the standards of FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturers.

