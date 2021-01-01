About this product

We know it can be intimidating and overwhelming to walk into a dispensary when you are new or inexperienced with using cannabis products. That’s why we specialize in helping adults, especially those over 50, who wish to explore the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes in dignified, comfortable and professional settings.



One Minute Cannabist is a new concept in cannabis education and product selection, offering resources and tools to help you begin or fine tune your healing journey with cannabis.



From understanding how and why cannabis works in our bodies, to navigating the latest methods for ingesting cannabis, to ensuring you receive clear instructions for use, our certified cannabis specialists will be your guide as you learn about all this healing plant has to offer.