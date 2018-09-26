About this product
O.pen Daily Strains are curated selection of popular strains. Scientifically formulated to achieve consistent effects and flavor profiles, while emphasizing THC levels. Find your feel & your flavor among these best-selling strains.
About this strain
Ace of Spades is a creation from TGA Subcool Seeds that takes advantage of the popular sweet and sour combination that never goes out of style. A crossbreed of Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper, this strain has an earthy berry and citrus smell that carries over into the taste with distinctly lemony flavors. Ace of Spades plants grow fast and need a lot of space because they will get both bushy and tall. Flowering occurs at 8 weeks and they are generally large and heavy. These buds are pretty to look at with a range of colors that can include purples, blues, and pinks all coated in orange hairs.
Ace of Spades effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.