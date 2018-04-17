O.pen Daily Strains - Super Lemon Haze (Energizing) -500mg

by O.pen
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Super Lemon Haze (Energizing) - The most famous strain from the Green House Seed Co. catalogue, and possibly one of the most famous strains in the Cannabis world. A beautiful combination for all Sativa lovers and lemon addicts.

Dominant terpenes include Beta-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, and Limonene.

Daily Strains are a curated selection of popular strains, designed for any occasion. Consistent, repeatable flavors and effects thanks to specifically formulated cannabis and botanical terpenes. Find your ‘feel’ (energizing, euphoric, relaxing, sleepy) and pick a flavor.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

O.pen
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.

If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.

License(s)

  • CO, US: 404R-00266
