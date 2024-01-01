About this product
O.pen Daily Strains - Rocket Pop (Energizing) - 500mg
by O.pen
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
Rocket Pop is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Cookies and Cherry OG. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Rocket Pop is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Rocket Pop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rocket Pop’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rocket Pop, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
