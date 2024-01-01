O.pen Daily Strains - Rocket Pop (Energizing) - 500mg

by O.pen
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Get ready for your Summer to pop off with this nostalgic rocket of sweet and fruity flavor.

Dominant Terpenes include: Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene and Beta-Pinene.

Daily Strains are a curated selection of popular strains, designed for any occasion. Consistent, repeatable flavors and effects thanks to specifically formulated cannabis and botanical terpenes. Find your ‘feel’ (energizing, euphoric, relaxing, sleepy) and pick a flavor.

About this strain

Rocket Pop is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Cookies and Cherry OG. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Rocket Pop is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Rocket Pop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rocket Pop’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rocket Pop, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

O.pen
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.

If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.

