O.pen Elite Strains (Live Rosin +) - Zangria - 1000mg

by O.pen
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
O.pen Elite Strains deliver a true to plant, Rosin + oil formulation that delivers a flower-full experience of trending cannabis strains.

Zangria [Relaxing] - Relax & refresh with this zany combination of fruit & gas, ready to transport you to a breezy summer afternoon under the sun. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, B-Ocimene, Myrcene.

Zangria is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint and The Original Z. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zangria is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wizard Trees, the average price of Zangria typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zangria’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zangria, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



O.pen
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.

If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.

  • CO, US: 404R-00266
