O.pen MACRO - Mimosa (Energizing) - 2,000mg All-In-One-Vape Pen

by O.pen
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Perfect for exploring, traveling or trying something new. Preloaded and pre-charged with 2g of award-winning oil, O.pen's all-in-one devices are sized to go anywhere. Available in a rotating selection of our best-selling Daily Strains. Try something that fits your life.

O.pen Daily Strains are curated selection of popular strains. Scientifically formulated to achieve consistent effects and flavor profiles, while emphasizing THC levels.

Mimosa (Energizing) - Forget weekend brunch, this uplifting, amazingly sweet citrus & berry flavor tastes like the real thing. Dominant terpenes include d-limonene, beta-caryophyllene & myrcene.

About this strain

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.

Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand O.pen
O.pen
Shop products
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.

If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.

License(s)

  • CO, US: 404R-00266
