O.pen MACRO - Northern Lights (Sleepy) - 2,000mg All-In-One-Vape Pen

by O.pen
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Perfect for exploring, traveling or trying something new. Preloaded and pre-charged with 2g of award-winning oil, O.pen's all-in-one devices are sized to go anywhere. Available in a rotating selection of our best-selling Daily Strains. Try something that fits your life.

O.pen Daily Strains are curated selection of popular strains. Scientifically formulated to achieve consistent effects and flavor profiles, while emphasizing THC levels.

Northern Lights (Sleepy) - Illuminate and relax your mood with a bright and colorful mix of sweet citrus, lemon & pine flavor. Dominant terpenes include terpinolene, beta-caryophyllene & limonene.

Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.

If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.

  • CO, US: 404R-00266
