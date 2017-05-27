Perfect for exploring, traveling or trying something new. Preloaded and pre-charged with 2g of award-winning oil, O.pen's all-in-one devices are sized to go anywhere. Available in a rotating selection of our best-selling Daily Strains. Try something that fits your life.



O.pen Daily Strains are curated selection of popular strains. Scientifically formulated to achieve consistent effects and flavor profiles, while emphasizing THC levels.



Strawberry Cheesecake (Relaxing) - Melt away with this sweet strawberry flavor, with a cheesecakey after taste that'll have you asking for seconds. Dominant terpenes include limonene, myrcene & beta-caryophyllene.

