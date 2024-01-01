O.pen MACRO - Tiger's Blood (Euphoric) - 2,000mg All-In-One Vape Pen

by O.pen
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Perfect for exploring, traveling or trying something new. Preloaded and pre-charged with 2g of award-winning oil, O.pen's all-in-one devices are sized to go anywhere. Available in a rotating selection of our best-selling Daily Strains. Try something that fits your life.

O.pen Daily Strains are curated selection of popular strains. Scientifically formulated to achieve consistent effects and flavor profiles, while emphasizing THC levels.

Tiger's Blood (Euphoric) - This strain's ready to pounce, leaving behind a floating, relaxed feeling with fruity lime notes. Dominant terpenes include d-limonene & beta-caryophyllene.

About this strain

Tiger's Blood, also known as "Tiger's Blood OG," "Tiger Blood Kush" and "Tiger Blood," is a rare indica marijuana strain and phenotype of OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that hit you instantaneously and leave you locked to the sofa. Tiger's Blood will make you feel happy, floaty, relaxed, and lazy. This strain features spicy and earthy flavors with strong herbal undertones. Boasting a THC percentage of 18%, medical marijuana patients seek this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic disorders like insomnia, cramps, and pain. Tigers Blood was originally bred by Virgin Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

O.pen
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.

If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.

